Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's version of MODOK has fans looking back fondly at Marvel's Avengers

The latest Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer has introduced MODOK, and it's left fans comparing the character's appearance in the upcoming film to Square Enix's Avengers game.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania new trailer dropped this week, giving fans their first look at Marvel Phase 5 . In the trailer, we got to see Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne respectively, as well as Jonathan Majors as new supervillain Kang the Conqueror.

One of the biggest takeaways from this new trailer though was the introduction of fellow supervillain and MODOK , which had fans divided . Although he only appears in the trailer very briefly - once with his mask on and another time unmasked - this has been enough of a preview for fans to decide that they don't really like the floating head's design. So much so that Marvel's Avengers players have started to complement how the character looks in the game.

A lot of the conversation has taken place on Twitter, with several fans lamenting MODOK's cleaner look. "I was hoping for a more Avengers Game-inspired Modok," one user shared (opens in new tab). In the game, the former scientist has a bulbous head that is covered in scars and other blemishes. From the brief look we got of him in the trailer, it looks like the movie version of the supervillain isn't nearly as spooky. "You know it’s bad when the avengers game has a better design," another fan also shared (opens in new tab).

We'll be able to get a better look at MODOK when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases on February 17, 2023.