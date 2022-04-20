Marvel's Avengers gets Thor: Love and Thunder star

Marvel's Avengers is getting Jane Foster as a playable hero, straight out of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Just earlier today, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics published a blog post outlining the next few updates for the ongoing game. Chief among these was the confirmation that Jane Foster, A.K.A. The Mighty Thor, will be arriving in the superhero game at some point in the future with update 2.5.

It's actually brilliant timing for the news - just earlier this week, Marvel debuted the first full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, in which we got our first look at Natalie Portman stepping into the shoes of The Mighty Thor, plucking Chris Hemsworth's Thor's (it's complicated, we know) Mjolnir hammer out of the air with ease.

As for when Jane Foster is going to be joining Marvel's Avengers, that's a little murky right now. Crystal Dynamics is all in on patch 2.4, scheduled for launch in May, which will make events like Cosmic Threat, Tachyon Anomaly, and Corrupted Vibranium more rewarding, including doling out rewards to your entire superhero roster in one go.

Jane Foster, meanwhile, is slated to launch in update 2.5 for Marvel's Avengers, which we don't have a release date for right now. News actually broke of Foster's addition to the game late last month, when a reputable leaker claimed both The Mighty Thor and She-Hulk would be making their way to the game in the near future. We'll have to keep an eye out for more concrete release details for both characters, though.

