Marvel switches up artists on Iron Man #8

Star Wars artist Angel Unzueta is taking over drawing duties on Marvel Comics' Iron Man #8. Unzeata is replacing Juann Cabal, who was solicited as a guest artist after the first seven issues were drawn by Cafu.

(Image credit: Alex Ross (Marvel Comics))

"Tony Stark has vanished in the middle of outer space, and his friends are moments away from death at Korvac's hands. It's up to a shell-shocked Hellcat to dig deep into her mind with the help of old friend and psychic mentor Moondragon, who reaches across the universe to help Patsy reclaim the once-powerful mental abilities she left behind," reads Marvel's synopsis of Iron Man #8. "But to reignite those powers, Hellcat is going to have to face some pretty frightening demons in her past… one of them literally the Son of Satan himself."

The publisher has not given a reason for this change, and Cabal has no other announced books for April or May of this year. Cabal recently finished up his run on Guardians of the Galaxy, with his final issue going on sale March 24. Cabal is one of several creators who have signed an 'exclusive' contract with Marvel, and is one of Marvel's Stormbreakers artists.

Angel Unzueta has drawn the main Star Wars comic, as well as the Poe Dameron series. Previous to that, he has drawn issues of Captain America: Sam Wilson, Teen Titans, and Green Lantern Corps.

Iron Man #8 goes on sale on April 14, and is the last issue before the title goes on hiatus during the 'Heroes Reborn' event.

