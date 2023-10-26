Marvel Spider-Man 2's Venom actor gets the Tom Hardy seal of approval: "Legend"

Tony Todd, the voice actor behind Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, has gotten the Tom Hardy seal of approval.

Tom Hardy - famous for starring roles in Peaky Blinders and Mad Max: Fury Road - adopted the live-action symbiote mantle in 2018's Venom film and 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage sequel - both of which were hugely successful at the global box office. Following up the actor's wicked performance is a tall order, but Hardy seems to have been won over by the game's depiction since he captioned a picture of Tony Todd on Instagram with: "Legend."

Tony Todd himself is no stranger to menacing villains, as he was also Candyman in the classic 1992 horror flick, so it's not surprising to see Hardy impressed by the superhero sequel's portrayal.

Players were also so bowled over by the game's Venom, that they found a glitch that allows the hulking symbiote to free roam around the Big Apple. While Venom is dark and brooding in cutscenes, seeing him ride a bicycle and happily "swim" around the city definitely takes the edge off.

Fans can take comfort in the fact that Venom will (probably) return on both the big screen and in games. A third Venom film starring Tom Hardy is currently scheduled for release on July 12th, 2024. Meanwhile, the game's senior narrative director, Jon Paquette, recently teased that a Venom spin-off could happen if the fans wanted it enough.

