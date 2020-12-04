Marvel pushes X-Men spinoff Children of the Atom back an additional two months

Marvel has decided to delay the X-Men spin-off series Children of the Atom again with it now scheduled to go on sale on March 3, 2021. This is the second time the teen mutant series has been pushed back.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Children of the Atom #1 was originally announced for an April 2020 debut, but then put on hiatus (with many other Marvel books) due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The book was later rescheduled to come out January 6, 2021 - but now that has been changed as well.

Described by Marvel as a title about "the greatest teenage superhero team of all time," Children of the Atom focuses on a new team of mutants who are specifically mentored by older X-Men counterparts – with some of the members of the team even sporting powers and costumes that resemble those of their mentors.

This ongoing title by writer Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang was originally intended to be part of the recently-concluded 'X of Swords' event; these mysterious new mutants will now debut as part of the 'Reign of X' era of the X-Men title.

"They've learned from the best, now they're ready to be put to the test!," reads Marvel's solicitation for the first issue. "But who the heck are these kids, and where do they come from? Guest-starring the X–Men!"

In the interim, Ayala has taken over writing the X-Men's other young mutant title, New Mutants.

