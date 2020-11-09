Marvel Comics February 2021 King in Black advance solicitations

Marvel has unveiled an advance look at its February 2021 solicitations for King in Black #4, and a host of recently announced tie-in titles for the Venom-centric crossover.

First up, the publisher offers a detailed description for King in Black #4 alongside its spare solicit text.

"In February, Knull’s influence continues to spread, ensnaring the entire planet in the darkness of his reign. Outgunned and outmanned, the heroes of the Marvel Universe will unite like never before," reads Marvel's official description of King in Black #4.

"Will the combined force of Eddie Brock, the Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and more be enough to turn the tide of this devastating conflict?" it continues. "Find out in February’s King in Black #4 as well as newly announced King in Black one-shots and tie-ins coming your way!"

On the other hand, the solicit text for King in Black #4 is particularly sparse, reading simply "What's a god to a king?"

King in Black #4 will be joined by a host of tie-ins in February, most of which have previously been announced.

February's tie-ins include Danny Lore and Mirko Colak's King in Black: Captain America #1, Gerry Duggan and Luke Ross's King in Black: Marauders #1, Geoffery Thorne and Germán Peralta's King in Black: Black Panther #1, and Dan Slott and Ze Carlos's Fantastic Four #29, in which King in Black crosses over into the core FF title.

Marvel has also released the official solicitations for those titles. Look for the publisher's full February 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

King in Black #4

Written by DONNY CATES

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

WHAT'S A GOD TO A KING?

King in Black: Captain America #1

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by MIRKO COLAK

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Captain America is in a brutal battle to win the streets of Manhattan back from Knull’s forces, aided by the Winter Soldier and the Falcon…but there's a darkness inside Steve that he's struggling to shake. Can his closest friends help him through, or will he succumb to the shadows? Danny Lore (IRONHEART 2020) and Mirko Colak (DEADPOOL, PUNISHER) join forces for a twisted and terrifying story at the heart of the war against Knull!

King in Black: Marauders #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

THE QUEEN IN RED SAILS!

Red Queen Kate Pryde and her crew of Marauders set sail against the forces of Knull! Captain Kate has pledged to fight for the needy, and a global disaster like this one gives plenty of folks in need.

King in Black: Black Panther #1

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SYMBIOTES INVADE THE UNCONQUERABLE COUNTRY OF WAKANDA!

T'Challa's most treasured allies are lost in a storm of Knull's making in this wild one-shot! Critically acclaimed writer, actor and producer Geoffrey Thorne explores a Wakanda gone dark — invaded by Knull's massive symbiote army. Wakanda needs its king. It needs the Black Panther. But once again, the hero must choose between his role as an Avenger, his role as a king…and the yearnings of his heart.

Fantastic Four #29

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by ZE CARLOS

Cover by MARK BROOKS

"BONDING TIME."In the middle of the chaos that is KING IN BLACK...a symbiote bonds with a member of Marvel's First Family!

Also in this issue, the Unseen is putting together a squadron for a secret mission in deep space.

