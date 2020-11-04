King in Black adds Captain America, Hulking, Wiccan to the mix

Marvel Comics' Venom-centric King in Black event is expanding once again with the announcement of two more tie-ins for the crossover, which brings the dark symbiote god Knull to Earth.

First off, from writer Tini Howard and artist Luciano Vecchio comes King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling, a one-shot that sends the newly married Young Avengers to the Shi'Ar empire for their honeymoon – until their holiday is interrupted by Knull and his symbiote forces.

"Wiccan and Hulkling are freshly off the marriage altar and overdue for a proper celebration. So when the Shi'ar invite them for an all-expenses paid vacation at their glitziest beach resort, you know Wiccan's already got their bags packed," reads Marvel's official synopsis.

"But they'll have to hold the champagne — because Knull and his symbiote army are expanding across the galaxy!" it continues. "Tini Howard and Luciano Vecchio give everyone's favorite Young Avengers a honeymoon to die for!"

Wiccan and Hulkling were married in Empyre, Marvel's cosmic summer crossover that combined the Kree and Skrull empires into one massive force, with Hulkling as emperor.

"It's amazing to see where these characters are now. When Young Avengers first came out in 2005, I was a newly-minted Marvel superfan buying every Avengers book I could get my hands on," states writer Tini Howard in the one-shot's announcement on ComicBook.com.

"Wiccan was that new character I immediately imprinted upon - I've been a Billy Kaplan superfan since his very first appearance (back when he was still called Asgardian!) - so writing his honeymoon special with Hulkling feels very special indeed."

"I'm blown away by this assignment, talk about bucket list project. It is no secret Wiccan and Hulkling are my favorite characters in the Marvel Universe, and I'm super happy and fulfilled to be working on this adventure picking up after a very important year for them in the Empyre event," adds artist Luciano Vecchio.

"I love drawing Billy and Teddy, and also the fact that it ties in with King in Black allows me to explore my dark and creepy side which I really enjoy too," he continues. "And I get to work with Tini Howard! I'm living a dream honestly, and I'm very grateful for the opportunity."

King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling is due out in March.

But Wiccan and Hulkling aren't the only characters suiting up for the crossover. King in Black: Captain America #1 by writer Danny Lore and artist Mirko Colak brings Steve Rogers into King in Black, alongside his allies Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson.

"Captain America is in a brutal battle to win the streets of Manhattan back from Knull's forces, aided by the Winter Soldier and the Falcon… but there's a darkness inside Steve that he's struggling to shake," reads Marvel's official synopsis for the story, revealed through AiPT!. "Can his closest friends help him through, or will he succumb to the shadows? Danny Lore (Ironheart 2020) and Mirko Colak (Deadpool, Punisher) join forces for a twisted and terrifying story at the heart of the war against Knull!"

"Steve, Bucky, and Sam were some of the characters that got me back into comics as an adult, as the 616 universe grappled with Civil War," writer Danny Lore states. "Getting to write these very excellent dudes up against seemingly impossible odds is a dream come true."

"Right now, more than ever, it's really important for me to tell stories specifically about what happens when it seems like there's no way out, and I hope the readers find some comfort (and some really awesome horror!) in this one!"

King in Black: Captain America #1 is due out in February.

Gearing up for King in Black's December launch? Here's everything you need to know going in.