Five years on, the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame still sends shivers down our spines

It’s been five whole years since the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame first surfaced on December 7, 2019, and we can confirm it's just as good now as it was back then.

In celebration of the fifth anniversary, Culture Crave posted the infamous trailer on their Twitter account, with many fans commenting on how they cannot believe it has been five whole years since the legendary clip dropped. “Life was incredible when this movie was released. This will never be re-lived in cinema. End game made History'' one fan commented, “The music gave me so many chills back then.” another added reminiscently. You can watch the trailer below.

First trailer for #AvengersEndgame released 5 years ago today pic.twitter.com/EzhD3MOJv3December 7, 2023 See more

The first trailer doesn’t show a lot of action, but instead focuses on key characters recouping after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and the fallout of Thanos’ snap. We see a rather serious-looking Tony Stark sitting in a darkened room contemplating his potential demise, preparing to make the strenuous journey back to earth. At the same time, the rest of the Avengers are trying to figure out what to do next, and of course, it wouldn’t be a Marvel trailer without a last-second tease, with Scott Lang, turning up at the door of Avengers HQ.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame follows a group of heroes as they try to reunite and restore balance after Thanos, an intergalactic warlord, disintegrates half of the universe. The movie is the fourth and final addition to the series The sparkling cast list includes Robert Downey Jr. who plays Iron Man, Captain America’s Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson, alongside Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson and more.

Although Endgame concluded the Infinity Saga, the MCU definitely didn't stop there. Not long after Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, with Marvel Phases 4 and 5 commencing, introducing a new generation of Marvel heroes such as Shang-Chi and Ms. Marvel.