Martin Scorsese's life story is being transformed into a graphic novel

Cinéaste darling and occasional nemesis of very online MCU fans, Martin Scorsese, is the latest director to have the story of his life transformed into a graphic novel. The new volume, simply titled Martin Scorsese, is the third and final instalment in writer/artist Amazing Améziane's trilogy of books for Titan Comics about the great filmmakers.

Told in the first person, the 384-page book will follow the life of the young Marty as he grows up and takes his first steps into becoming one of the undisputed giants of cinema and the director behind all-timers like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street and, most recently, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Here's Améziane's own cover for the new book.

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

The previous instalments in Améziane's trilogy include graphic novels Quentin by Tarantino and Don Coppola, about Quentin Tarantino and Francis Ford Coppola respectively. He also drew Dark Horse's bestselling biography of Muhammad Ali and Big Black: Stand at Attica! for BOOM! Studios.

Titan's official synopsis for the new book reads:

"'For as far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a film director…'

In this first-person graphic novel, Martin Scorsese, totally possessed by his love of cinema, tells the story of the journey of the asthmatic little boy from Little Italy who went on to become one of the world's greatest directors.

Martin takes the reader on a witty journey through his somewhat rock and roll life and behind the scenes of the cinematic masterpieces he has given us."

Martin Scorsese is published by Titan Comics on October 15

