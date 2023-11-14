Graphic novel Don Coppola explores the life of The Godfather director

Earlier this year we reported on the publication of Quentin By Tarantino, a graphic novel biography based on the life of the iconic director of Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood by creator Amazing Améziane.

The writer/artist is set to continue his exploration of the great directors next year with a new book, Don Coppola, which delves into the work of Francis Ford Coppola, the multiple Academy Award-winning director behind the Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now.

Described as the second part of a planned Cine Trilogy, Don Coppola will be published by Titan Comics in June 2024. You can check out a selection of pages from the book in the gallery below.

Titan's synopsis for Don Coppola reads:

"Following the story of the man behind the movie, Don Coppola shows the insight behind the critically acclaimed director Francis Ford Coppola and takes a look at both the impact of his movies and his life from a cinematic narrative.

Created and illustrated by Amazing Améziane, Don Coppola is the second installment in the author's Cine Trilogy, illustrating the behind-the-scenes stories of some of Hollywood's biggest hits."

Details of the third volume of the trilogy have yet to be announced. Améziane has also previously collaborated with writer Sybille Titeux de la Croix on books about the lives of Muhammad Ali and Angela Davis.

Don Coppola will be published by Titan on June 6, 2024, and will be available in bookstores as well as comic shops.

Francis Ford Coppola's latest film, Megalopolis, has yet to announce a release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way throughout 2023 and beyond.