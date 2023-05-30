Mark Hamill has addressed whether he'll play Luke Skywalker again – and the possibility of another actor taking on the mantle of the Jedi Master.

Luke Skywalker, you may remember, last appeared in The Book of Boba Fett in part-CGI form, with a mix of Hamill and actor Graham Hamilton presenting a younger version of the character.

Speaking to Esquire, Hamill says he doesn’t expect to don the robes again in that guise.

"People say, 'Oh, now you're going to be able to do a whole series of Luke post-Return of the Jedi.' I said, 'I don't think so.'" Hamill explained. "First of all, they don't need to tell those stories, but if they do, they could get an age-appropriate actor."

He even plainly told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t have any expectations of that happening."

Does that extend to a cameo appearance in the new Rey movie? Hamill is, understandably, being coy about starring alongside an older version of Daisy Ridley’s character.

"One thing you learn working for Lucasfilm: everything is confidential. Everything is confidential," Hamill said. "So, if I were involved, I wouldn't be able to tell you. And if I were not involved, I wouldn't be able to tell you."

A younger actor, then, could be the way forward. Whispers about Sebastian Stan – who has an uncanny resemblance to a younger Hamill – playing Luke Skywalker persisted around The Mandalorian season 2. Hamill, it seems, is more than happy to pass the torch (and lightsaber) to a new generation – so why shouldn’t we get a new set of stories with another actor putting their own take on an iconic character?

For more on all things a galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies and shows. Next up is Ahsoka in August. For a primer, here’s our list of Clone Wars and Rebels episodes to watch before Ahsoka.