The first trailer for Bradley Cooper's directing follow-up to A Star is Born is here

The first trailer for Maestro is here – and it promises a biopic told through the lens of a decades-spanning love story.

It stars Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein, the legendary Broadway composer, and this is also Cooper's first time back in the director's chair since his 2018 debut A Star is Born. Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese are among the film's producers.

The movie will have a particular focus on Bernstein's relationship with his wife, the Costa Rican actor Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan. Maya Hawke will also star as Leonard and Felicia's daughter, Jamie. According to the film's official synopsis, it's "a love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

The brief clip hints at just that, beginning with footage of the pair as a young couple who seem to still be getting to know each other. Sitting back to back, Felicia is making Leonard guess a number. "Are you itching to move?" she asks him, playfully. "No, I'm not, actually. At all," he answers. Later, we cut to a scene of the pair looking much older and grayer, in the same position. This time Leonard's thinking of a number: "It's two. Like us – a pair."

Bernstein is best known for writing the music for West Side Story and he also composed the score for the movie On the Waterfront and wrote a total of three symphonies. He received numerous awards in his lifetime, including seven Emmys, two Tonys, and sixteen Grammys, and passed away in 1990.

Maestro arrives on Netflix on December 20, after a limited theatrical run in November. In the meantime, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies to add to your watch list right now.