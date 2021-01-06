Madden NFL 21 SpongeBob SquarePants announcement is coming tomorrow on January 7

SpongeBob SquarePants is about to leave his pineapple under the sea to join… Madden 21? Wait, what?

That's right, the official Madden Twitter account is currently teasing some upcoming news with an image of yellow square sponge himself. The announcement is set to come tomorrow on January 7, and my imagination is already running wild with the thought of SpongeBob taking to the field. I could easily see him joining the Seahawks, or perhaps the Miami Dolphins.

We don't yet know what this announcement will be exactly, and just how this crossover will shape up. Whether SpongeBob will actually be in the game remains to be seen, but honestly, I'd love to see the sponge is all his next-gen glory jump into a match in the stadium.

I also wouldn't be against seeing an entire team made up of characters from SpongeBob, from Pearl and Sandy Cheeks to Patrick and Squidward. Maybe there'll be a themed uniform, so your team can sport the signature yellow colour. Really, it's anyone's guess right now, but it's certainly one very unexpected crossover.

Interestingly, though, a report from Variety recently revealed that SpongeBob SquarePants will be featured in an NFL Wild Card game on Nickelodeon. Set to be broadcast on January 10, the game is said to be in a bid to get kids to watch NFL. This tease of an upcoming collaboration in the world of the Madden NFL game could be related in some way.

It just goes to show that you can never quite predict what crossovers we'll see next in the world of video games.

