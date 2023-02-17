An unrated version of M3GAN is headed to Peacock

An unrated version of M3GAN, the movie about everyone's favorite killer AI, is coming to Peacock next week.

"[The unrated version] is way gorier," screenwriter Akela Cooper, who wrote James Wan's Malignant, said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times (opens in new tab) last year. "Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie. It wasn’t a Gabriel [in Malignant]-scale massacre, but she did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom James [Wan] was like, 'I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live.' I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humor is extremely dark."

The theatrical version is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for "violent content and terror, some strong language, and a suggestive reference."

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the film sees Gemma (Allison Williams), the inventor of the Model 3 Generative Android, pair the doll with her grieving niece Cady (Violet McGraw), who becomes the doll's 'primary user.' Later on, M3GAN declares that she herself is now the primary user – and violence ensues.

The film, produced by James Wan's Atomic Monster and Blumhouse Productions, grossed over $168 million worldwide against a budget of $12 million and currently sits at a 94% 'Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Both the theatrical cut and unrated cut of M3GAN are set to hit Peacock on February 24, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.