Want your very own life-sized M3GAN? Now you can have one

If you watched M3GAN and thought to yourself, "Gee, owning one of these murderous robots sounds like a good idea!" then you're in luck. NECA has produced a life-sized M3GAN, meaning you can soon keep the killer doll for yourself.

The doll is currently available for pre-order at $494.99 on NECA's site, and the website says the replica is "based on M3GAN’s on-screen appearance, duplicated from actual film-used digital files to be the most screen-accurate representation available."

Its hair is a match for samples used on screen, the doll's clothing uses the film's patterns, and the dress matches a swatch of the movie's. Plus, even M3GAN's shoes have details from the footwear used in the film. No word on whether your doll will come to life, though.

The replica is expected to ship in 2024, which means you could be bringing M3GAN home in time for Christmas.

If you want even more M3GAN in your life, the good news is a sequel is in the works. Screenwriter Akela Cooper is returning, as is director Gerard Johnstone, and the film is aptly titled M3GAN 2.0. The sequel's release date was recently pushed back to May 16, 2025, from January 17, 2025, though no reason has been given for the shift. No plot details are known just yet either, but we do know that stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw will be back.

