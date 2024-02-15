M3GAN 2 release date has been pushed back four months, and horror fans aren't too happy about it

Blumhouse's deadly little AI prototype is set to wait a while longer than expected for her update, as Universal Pictures has pushed the release of M3GAN 2.0 back four whole months.

As reported by THR, the horror sequel will now be released on May 16, 2025, instead of January 17, 2025. The studio failed to give a reason for the delay, but reassured fans that work on the movie is likely to begin soon with original screenwriter Akela Cooper returning alongside director Gerard Johnstone.

Whatever the cause, horror fans are not too pleased with the news and have taken to social media to express their disappointment. After the announcement hit Twitter, one fan replied with, "Noooo I needed this," while others responded with crying memes and emojis. However, others understand that all good films take time to make. "Perfection should not be rushed," said one Twitter user , another added , "It doesn't matter. I'll be there whenever it comes out."

Produced by horror legends Jason Blum and James Wan, M3GAN follows robotics designer Gemma, played by Get Out's Allison Williams, who becomes the caretaker of her eight-year old-niece Cady (The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw) after her parents die in a freak accident. Unequipped to raise a child and desperate to keep Cady occupied, Gemma gifts her niece her latest creation: M3GAN, a lifelike doll that's programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. However, as the bot turns murderously possessive, Gemma's well-meant gesture leads to unimaginable consequences.

The plot of M3GAN 2.0 is still unknown but if the follow-up is anything like the first flick, it looks like we are in for one wild ride. The ending of M3GAN teased a possible sequel as we saw the doll hook herself up to the internet via Bluetooth, confirming that her evil is capable of extending further than her original shell. On top of this, both Williams and McGraw are confirmed to return.