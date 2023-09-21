An under-the-radar rom-com overtakes One Piece as Netflix's most-viewed title of the week

Look out, Straw Hats. A new Netflix title has overtaken One Piece as the streamer's most-viewed title of last week: rom-com Love at First Sight.

When sparks fly between Oliver (X-Men: Apocalypse's Ben Hardy) and Hadley (The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson) on a flight from New York to London, it seems like love could be on the cards for the pair. That is, until they lose each other in the chaos at Heathrow Airport. Trying to reconnect in a city as big as London may seem like an impossible task, but these two are more than up for the challenge. The cast also includes Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher, and Sally Phillips.

Love at First Sight topped the English-language movies chart with 14.1 million views last week (September 11 to September 17), which also made it the week's most-viewed title. Meanwhile, live-action anime adaptation One Piece, which is still top of the English-language TV show chart, had 10 million views in its third week on the platform.

The movie has secured the top spot by a considerable margin, too. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, starring Adam Sandler and his two daughters, is in second place on the film chart, but that title had 4.3 million views. Other titles in the global top 10 include The Croods and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Love at First Sight is streaming now. For more viewing inspiration, check out our guide to the other best Netflix movies to add to your watch list.