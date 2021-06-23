Lost in Random deals up a unique blend of third-person action and card battling

I'm watching a girl talk to a sentient die with noodly arms and legs, and I can't understand a thing the die is saying. Fortunately for the players of Lost in Random, this girl named Even is happy to relay back the general sentiment of the die's jumbled words to the audience, like Han Solo talking to Chewbacca. The two of them have been cast together by fate, like so many rolls of a certain six-sided cube, and now they'll need to work together to get out of the odd predicament they find themselves in.

Lost in Random is a third-person action game being developed by Zoink, the creator of Fe and Ghost Giant, with publishing support from EA Originals. The first thing that will probably strike you about it is its Laika-stop-motion-esque art style (though the darker corners of its fantasy world do trend in a Tim Burton-ly direction), with cute yet slightly off-kilter designs for Even and her pal Dicey. The second thing that will strike you is, despite the fact that this is a game with third-person action combat against monsters who are easily twice your size, your protagonist only carries a dinky little slingshot.

Even doesn't stand much of a chance on her own, because her slingshot does about as much damage to giant knight monsters as you'd expect. Thankfully, each enemy has a crystalline weak spot that will burst into a bunch of glowing blue bits when struck, and Dicey can hoover up those bits to charge their dice pips. Once they get enough, Dicey will start pulling from a selection of magical cards they keep stored in their, uh… head? Body? They're in there somewhere.

A helping hand

(Image credit: Zoink)

Anyway, the cards Dicey draws appear in the lower right corner of the screen, and you can play them one by one or wait until you have a full hand. Either way, you'll be whisked away to the "Dicemension," a shadowy realm where all your enemies are stopped in their tracks and you can take as much time as you need to reposition and decide on your next move – which is a welcome mercy when you have a bunch of cards to read for the first time in the middle of a fight.

If you've ever played Hearthstone, the basics will feel familiar: each card can be played to instantly manifest some change in the battlefield, and each has a resource cost that limits how many you can use in one go. Unlike Hearthstone, you're not focused on laying out a line of lackeys to do the fighting for you – you're equipping yourself with magic items that let you personally attack with swords, bows, bombs, and so on. Each item has limited uses, which means you'll return to the Dicemension several times throughout a fight to keep yourself kitted out.

The demo I played was from a very early part of Lost in Random, with just a small selection of cards for Dicey to draw. That meant I wasn't able to get much of a sense for how different cards can work together; card game fans know well that synergy is what really brings decks alive, evoking the joy of getting just the right pulls when you need them and the despair of waiting eternally for the one card you need to show up. Still, it's enticing to imagine battles further into the game that will be shaped just as much by your ability to cue up clever combos as they are by your ability to dodge enemy attacks and close in for your own.

I usually enjoy the idea of card games more than actually playing them: you have to do all that expensive collecting to stay relevant, and then if it's a physical game there's the constant struggle to find people to play against, or if it's online there's the constant stream of faceless meta-chasing foes. Lost in Random gives me some of those "you activated my trap card" thrills in the form of a more accessible single-player adventure, and I'm looking forward to seeing more when it comes to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S later this year.