Dune 2 isn't the only film to be delayed – a new Lord of the Rings movie has also moved

We're going to have to wait a little while longer for a new Lord of the Rings movie. Thanks to the knock-on effect of delaying Dune 2 amid the ongoing WGA writers' strike and SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, Lord Of The Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has also been pushed back.

The animated film was slated for April 12, 2024, but Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire now occupies that date, after Dune 2 took its original March 15, 2024 slot (the Dune sequel was meant to come out this November). The War of the Rohirrim will now land on December 13, 2024 – the same date as the upcoming new Karate Kid film (H/T Deadline).

The War of the Rohirrim is an anime movie that will focus on Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan, who will be voiced by Succession star Brian Cox. Miranda Otto will also reprise her role as Eowyn.

The film is directed by Kenji Kamiyama and is set around 200 years before The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – that film features an epic battle at Helm's Deep, which is named after Helm Hammerhand.

Though the delay is pretty gutting, it also brings the film into line with the rest of the Lord of the Rings movies, which were all released in December. Christmas in Middle-earth, anyone?

As for more LOTR projects, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is still in the works. Filming wrapped ahead of the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, though there's still no release date for the episodes of Amazon Prime Video's epic fantasy show just yet.

While you wait for more Lord of the Rings, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video to fill out your watchlist.