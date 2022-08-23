New Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer highlights the epic scope of Amazon's prequel series

Amazon Prime Video has released one last trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power before the show's September premiere – and 'epic' is an understatement.

The two-minute trailer, which can be viewed above, highlights young Galadriel's (Morfydd Clark) mission to save Middle-Earth as she pulls her brother's sword from his corpse and becomes the next sibling to don a suit of armor and take on the impending evil (namely Sauron and his army) that threatens to destroy life as they know it.

The Rings of Power paves the way for Frodo and Sam's journey in the Third Age, with the series starring a pre-Peter Jackson trilogy version of Galadriel and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), as well as an ensemble cast that includes Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Silvan-elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards); Harfoots Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith), The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Sauron (Bridie Sisson), and more.

Screenwriting partners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (Star Trek: Beyond, Jungle Cruise) serve as showrunners, with the first two episodes helmed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona, Doctor Who's Wayne Yip directing the next four, and Swedish-French director Charlotte Brändström taking on the final two.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres September 2, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video – with the first two episodes immediately available to stream. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond, or update your streaming queue with the best shows on Amazon Prime Video.