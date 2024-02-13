Chainsaw Man creator lands a new anime adaptation, and the first look is already here

An anime movie adaptation of the one-shot manga Look Back, created by the man behind Chainsaw Man, has been announced and received its first look all at once.

Based on the manga of the same name by author Tatsuki Fujimoto, the movie is expected to follow the same story which centers on two young small-town artists named Ayumu Fujino and Kyomoto. The pair inspire each other to follow their dreams and become manga creators, but as they grow up, a terrible tragedy occurs that will subsequently change their lives forever.

In the first look, we see a young artist (presumably Fujino) with their back turned, sitting at a desk scribbling away before standing up to reveal their face. See the clip below.

┏━━━━━━━━━━━━┓『#ルックバック』特報を解禁┗━━━━━━━━━━━━┛▼YouTubehttps://t.co/VL9OZOafmH#藤本タツキ#押山清高 pic.twitter.com/ggRDVCpklNFebruary 13, 2024 See more

The Look Back manga, written and illustrated by Fujimoto, was only published in July 2021 on Shueisha’s Shounen Jump+ but is already being turned into a movie due to its popularity. The movie is produced by Studio Durian and directed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama, who is also in charge of the screenplay and character designs.

This is not the first time Fujimoto has seen his manga novels adapted onto the screen, as back in 2022 his hit series Chainsaw Man was turned into a TV anime by MAPPA animation studio. The series follows a teenager named Denji who, after being betrayed and killed, is revived by fusing his body with a dog-like Devil named Pochita. After transforming parts of his body into chainsaws, he joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters to fight against devils.

Look Back is set to release in Japanese cinemas on June 28, 2024. For more, check out our guide to new anime heading your way in 2024.