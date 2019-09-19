Long-awaited Apex Legends Season 3 reveal confirms Crypto is the new Legend

Season 3 of Apex Legends has been announced, and after months of speculation, we can finally confirm that Crypto will be the newest playable character. There's also a brand new battle pass with over 100 exclusive items, a new weapon, and a new Ranked series, all coming to Apex Legends October 1.

"Cool, calm, collected Crypto deploys specialized surveillance drones to stay in the fight and out of the spotlight," reads Respawn's official description. It's long been rumored that Crypto would be the next to be added to Apex Legends' roster, ever since he was leaked as part of a massive datamine earlier this year. And after months of teasing, he was very recently spotted in-game, so it was all but confirmed that he'd be Apex Legends' newest character. Turns out we were right all along.

The new battle pass will bring new Legendary skins and Apex Packs, as well as "Battle Pass content making a Season 3 debut, and more." The new weapon is the Charge Rifle, which will let you "carve your way across the Arena with this obliterating directed-energy weapon."

Finally, Ranked Series 2 makes some improvements to the scoring and matchmaking systems, and Respawn says to prepare for a soft reset of your rank. Starting October 1, you'll be notified when you log in that your rank has been reset. You'll also start receiving different cosmetic rewards as you rank up to show off your legendary prowess.