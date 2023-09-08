Loki marketing goes to the next level – by taking over a real-world MCU location

A 25-foot Miss Minutes is the weirdest piece of Marvel marketing we’ve seen in a minute.

Situated at Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood California, the iconic giant donut on top of the bakery has been covered with Miss Minutes, the charming clock mascot of the TVA from Loki.

MCU-heads will also recognize it as the same place that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark stopped for donuts and coffee during Iron Man 2 – before he was kindly asked to "exit the donut" by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

First McDonald’s, now Iron Man 2’s donut shop. It seems Loki marketing is – ahem – hungry for publicity. Previously, Marvel teamed up with McDonald’s to offer some Loki Sweet ‘n Sour sauce ahead of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) finding gainful employment under the Golden Arches in the 1980s – where she once again reunites with the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleson).

Loki season 2 returns on October 6 and we’ve already had a generous helping of what to expect from our next trip through time and space.

The first Loki season 2 trailer introduced the concept of timeslipping – which sees our (anti-)hero seemingly vanish out of time at random. The second trailer, released in early September, sees Loki and Sylvie teaming up for the first time since they confronted He Who Remains in the Loki season 1 ending. Eagle-eyed Marvel fans will have also spotted a seriously deep cut Thor villain hiding in some of the show’s movie premiere scenes.

