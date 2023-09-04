New Loki season 2 footage features first look at Loki and Sylvie teaming up

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is being pulled through time in an intriguing new look at season 2 of the Marvel show. The new 40-second teaser features plenty of new footage as we see Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) teaming up for the first time since season one’s brutal ending.

"What I’m about to tell you is going to be hard to believe," Loki begins before things get seriously glitchy. "I’ve been pulled through time, between the past and the present and the future." We see some of the moments that the God of Mischief has been dragged to as well, including back to Victor Timely’s period and McDonald’s in the '80s (where we know Sylvie is).

However, probably the most exciting moment of the new footage is the seeming team-up between Loki and Sylvie, who ended things a bit tensely back in season 1. Towards the end of the trailer, she grabs Loki’s hand and warns him to "not overthink it" before they blast a whole bunch of bad guys off their feet with their combined powers.

Owen Wilson’s Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer, and newcomer Ke Huy Quan all also appear in the short clip looking concerned. And we don’t blame them, given in Sylvie’s words, it does seem like "everything is turning to shit"...

Loki season 2 begins on Disney Plus on October 6 and will feature six episodes in total, airing every Friday. For more on the MCU, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Marvel shows and movies and our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.