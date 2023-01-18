Loki gets his own Marvel Comics series just in time for his Disney Plus return

Tom Hiddleston's Loki (plus Sylvie and likely other Loki variants) will return to Disney Plus sometime in summer 2023 for season 2 of his eponymous streaming series.

So what do you think Marvel Comics is gonna do?

Yup! Loki will get his own four-issue limited series debuting in June.

Loki will be written by Dan Watters making his Marvel debut along with artist Germán Peralta.

According to the publisher, the newest adventure of the recently ordained God of Stories will introduce a collection of ancient Norse weapons Loki forged in his past including a weapon that "curses the Marvel Universe" that he has to track down before they fall into the wrong hands.

"Throughout his "twisting journey" that takes him to Nidavellir, Kree space, and Earth, Loki will go "head-to-head with iconic Marvel villains, provoke Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and be forced to confront the dark truth that lies at his center.

"It's hard to say what a delight it is to be making my Marvel debut, even more so to be doing it with the God of Stories himself - taking him all the way around the Marvel Universe and back again," Watters says in Marvel's announcement. "I can’t wait for all to see the beauty Germán's art is breathing into this tale we have to tell you, full of magic, danger - and if Loki can't help himself (he can't) - quite a smidge of mischief."

"Loki is one of the most interesting characters, not only in comics, but also in mythology, and his ambiguity in all aspects of his life makes him a very interesting character for an artist," Peralta adds. "I always say that I really enjoy drawing villains, but Loki has everything. It was 'love at first sight' when I read the script. Dan is amazing, and I'm sure he's having a lot of fun with it too. I can't wait to draw Loki’s expressions, since there are always double intentions with him, and it's going to be very entertaining to play with that, as well as everything related to his universe."

June 7's Loki #1 will feature what Marvel calls a teaser cover by Rod Reis that features a host of Loki variants, because (going full circle) corporate synergy!

With all due respect to the original Norse mythology, check out the best Marvel Comics' Loki stories of all time.