Live-action Cyberpunk 2077 adaptation on the way from True Detective and Mr. Robot producers

A live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project is in the works from Anonymous Content, the producers of True Detective, Mr. Robot, and The Revenant, as well as CD PROJEKT RED.

The project isn't a direct adaptation of the game, though, instead described as "set in the world" of Cyberpunk 2077. No other plot details are forthcoming at the moment, but it's said to be "at an early development stage" with the search for a screenwriter on. Excitingly, it will also be a "brand-new story." It's not yet clear if the project is a TV show or a movie, either.

CD PROJEKT RED also says its "working directly" with the head of television at Anonymous Content, Garret Kemble, along with director of development Ryan Schwartz, and chief creative officer David Levine.

Levine was previously involved in some big projects at HBO, including True Detective, Westworld, True Blood, and the earlier seasons of Game of Thrones. It would seem the project is in very good hands, then.

Have no fear that the original creatives won't be involved, either, with development said to be "in close collaboration with the Cyberpunk 2077 creative team."

The possibilities for a new tale set in Cyberpunk 2077's world are pretty much endless, and we can't wait to hopefully take another trip to Night City – but this time in live-action. Expect a neon-drenched, immersive experience whenever the project arrives (considering it's so early in development, there's no release date just yet).

With HBO's incredible The Last of Us hitting our screens earlier this year, we have high hopes that this Cyberpunk 2077-inspired adventure can continue the trend of excellent, prestige video game adaptations.

