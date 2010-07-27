LittleBigPlanet 2 Collector’s Edition adds adorable plushie, costumes for Tron, Muppets, more



Best Buy: Toy Story alien costume, plus four animal costumes



GameStop: Tron: Legacy Clu costume, plus four animal costumes

However, if you slap down$80 for the Collector's Edition, you'll get all of these costumes anyway so don't feel pressure to pre-order. And that is what you will want to do, because the Collector's Edition also comes with a Jak costume and a Daxter costume, AND....



A Gonzo costume! Word!

LittleBigPlanet has a pretty impressive track record of licensing a lot of external content, ranging from Metal Gear Solid to Pirates of the Caribbean to Street Fighter. When you're able to get through to the Muppets, though, you know you've hit it big.



