Link can apparently warp through enemies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and I need to know which ones

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will let Link literally ascend through enemies, but no one knows which ones.

Following yesterday's blockbuster Tears of the Kingdom trailer, the game's dedicated subreddit picked up on a new detail on the official Zelda website. It turns out the Ascend feature - that lets Link boost upwards and through the ground - can actually be used to pass through "certain enemies," which has understandably got everyone speculating.

One possible theory, as the comments section dictates, is Link being able to pass through a Stone Talus. You might remember these rocky foes from Breath of the Wild that rose up out of the ground, where Link could hop on their back and give their weak crystal a whack. If we could warp through them to the crystal on top, that'd certainly make things a lot easier.

On the complete polar opposite end of the sanity speculation is the possibility of Link going right up an enemy's anus. Yes, this was pretty much always going to happen when you bring up the possibility of the player going through someone, especially after everyone was asking why Ant-Man didn't just crawl inside Thanos and explode him from the inside years ago.

I can tell you one thing though: this horrible speculation is inevitably going to turn to Ganondorf. Everyone was down bad for Ganondorf's big return after the final Tears of the Kingdom trailer dropped, and I can tell you right now that players are going to trying warping straight through him when the Breath of the Wild sequel arrives. I wish them the worst of luck.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally arrives next month on May 12.

