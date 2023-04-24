Lilo & Stitch live-action remake will feature the original voice of Stitch

Original Stitch voice actor Chris Sanders will reprise his role in the upcoming Lilo & Stitch live-action remake. Sanders also wrote and directed the animated original with Dean DeBlois.

Per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Sanders is in final negotiations to return for the live-action reimagining. He won't be the only original voice actor appearing in the new film, either: original Nani Tia Carrere will play new character Mrs. Kekoa, and Amy Hill (who voiced Mrs. Hasagawa) will play another new character named Tūtū.

The animated movie sees youngster Lilo adopt her new "dog" Stitch, who is actually a mischievous – but adorable – alien designed for destruction. His creator Jumba, accompanied by the neurotic Pleakley, are on the hunt to recapture Stitch, while social worker Cobra Bubbles is looking into Lilo's home life with her older sister Nani.

Naia Kealoha will play Lilo and Sydney Elizebeth Agudong will be Nani, with Kaipot Dudoit playing her love interest David. Zach Galifianakis will play Jumba, while Billy Magnussen is Pleakley. Courtney B. Vance is set to play Cobra Bubbles. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On helmer Dean Fleischer Camp directs with a script from Chris Kekaniokalani Bright.

Disney has a packed line-up of live-action remakes, with Peter Pan & Wendy up next, followed by The Little Mermaid. Live-action Hercules and Snow White films are also in the works, along with a newly announced Moana remake starring Dwayne Johnson, and a Lion King prequel about Mufasa.

Lilo & Stitch, which is currently in production in Hawaii, will be a Disney Plus exclusive. It has no confirmed release date just yet.

