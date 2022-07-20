Lightyear gets a Disney Plus release date

Lightyear finally has a Disney Plus release date. The film stars Chris Evans as the titular Space Ranger – but this isn't the toy we know and love. This is the movie that inspired the action figure that's so beloved by Andy in the Toy Story franchise.

The streamer revealed on Twitter (opens in new tab) that Lightyear will arrive on Disney Plus this August 3, which means we don't have long to wait at all until the sci-fi flick starts streaming. While the film didn't find much success at the box office, bringing in around $213 million globally, here's hoping it can find a second life on Disney Plus – Luca, a Disney Plus exclusive, was 2021's most streamed movie, according to Nielsen.

Lightyear follows Buzz on a mission to outer space, where he becomes stranded on a hostile planet with his crew. The Space Ranger goes on a series of high-speed flights to try and find a way back home – the catch is, thanks to the tricky problem of time dilation, every flight takes moments for him but years for the crew down on the planet. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Uzo Aduba, and Dale Soules co-star.

The movie hit cinemas on June 17, meaning it'll have just under two months as a theatrical exclusive before it starts streaming. Lightyear is the first Pixar movie since 2020's Onward to get a theatrical release, with Soul, Luca, and Turning Red all released as streaming exclusives.

While you wait for Lightyear to start streaming on Disney Plus this August 3, check out our guide to the best movies on Disney Plus to fill out your watchlist.

