Liam Neeson thinks Disney is diluting Star Wars with all the spin-offs

Liam Neeson has shared his thoughts on the growing universe of Star Wars, and it seems he’s not overly impressed. Appearing on the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast recently, Neeson was asked if he gets approached a lot for autographs when he made the admission.

"Not all the time," he explained, "I mean it is a cult. There’s so many movies and spin-offs now I think it's diluting the whole thing, that’s my personal thing. Occasionally there’s kids after a Star Wars autograph and I don’t want to give autographs at the airport." Neeson added laughing, "Oh but it’s not the kid, it’s the grandfather, there he is – or the dad."

Star Wars certainly has been expanding a lot in recent years, away from the main saga of movies. To date, there have been several spin-off movies, including Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story, as well as multiple shows on Disney Plus, including The Mandalorian and the ongoing Ahsoka. That’s all not even to mention the animated series helmed by Dave Filoni, which include The Clone Wars and Rebels.

This isn’t the first time that Neeson has shared his thoughts on the matter either. Earlier this year, he told Andy Cohen that he wasn’t interested in returning to the role of Qui-Gon Jinn in a potential spin-off. "No, I’m not," he said. "There’s so many spin-offs of Star Wars. It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way." However, he did share that he enjoyed returning for his brief cameo in the Obi-Wan Kenobi show adding: "It was nice to do the little bit with Ewan [McGregor]."

For more on the galaxy far, far away, we’ve got everything you need to know about the Star Wars timeline, how to watch the Star Wars movies in order, and all the upcoming Star Wars shows and movies on the way.