LG UltraGear gaming monitor drops to record low price in Best Buy flash sale

Best Buy is coming to the end of its latest flash sale, which means you've only got a few hours to take advantage of some excellent gaming monitor deals. While there are plenty of cheap prices on older displays right now, with bags of value up for grabs if you're willing to go back in time slightly, it's this $100 discount on an LG UltraGear display that's turned our heads.

Now just $299 (was $399), this LG gaming monitor packs an impressive set of specs for the cash. You're getting G-Sync compatibility, HDR 10, a 144Hz refresh rate, and QHD resolution under the hood. That's some premium kit for a hair under $300. In fact, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on this particular model.

Of course, all of the technology inside these monitors is still up to date. You're just saving more cash on models that have since been replaced by newer 2020 and 2021 gaming monitors, rather than breaking the bank with the best gaming monitors in the business.

However, if you're looking to spend a little less, check out this $40 saving on the Samsung Odyssey G3. Now just $199.99 (was $239.99) you're getting excellent value here, with a 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and a 1ms response time.

You'll find all our top gaming monitor deals in Best Buy's latest sale just below, but hurry - these offers will end on Tuesday.

Today's best gaming monitor deals at Best Buy

LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor | $400 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This is a record low price on the 27-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor (GN800-B). That means you're getting a fantastic deal on a G-Sync compatible monitor complete with HDR, a QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a slimline bezel design.

Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch gaming monitor | $240 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - This Samsung Odyssey G3 is a little older, but it's currently far cheaper at Best Buy than even renewed options at other retailers. If you're after a cheap gaming monitor but still want top features like AMD FreeSync, a 1ms response time, and 144Hz refresh rate, then this is a fantastic price.

MSI MPG Artymis 32-inch gaming monitor | $460 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - It's not every day you find a 32-inch MSI gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution for under $400. While not impossible, it's a little more rare to find this quality of monitor at this price. That means you're getting a great discount from Best Buy here, especially if you're looking for 1440p gaming on an AMD GPU.

More gaming monitor deals

If the offers above aren't scratching that itch, you'll find plenty more discounts on some top panels right now. Just below, our price comparison software is finding you all the latest discounts on our top budget-minded picks.

We're also rounding up all the best 4K gaming monitors and the best G-Sync monitors as well.