What is it with Amanda Seyfried and letters?
Correspondence-related plots appear to be a contractual requirement, what with Mamma Mia!, Dear John and now this lush, slow-paced and predictably syrupy Italy-set romcom.
Seyfried is Sophie, whose reply to a 50-year-old letter hidden in the Verona courtyard of Shakespeare’s fictional heroine starts a desperate search to reunite elderly widow Claire (Vanessa Redgrave) with her lost love.
Juliet aims for the unabashedly schmaltzy Mamma Mia! recipe of Seyfried match-making for an older woman in a picturesque European setting. But lacking the feelgood energy or suspension of disbelief of a musical, it elicits more guffaws than sighs.
Only Redgrave injects any grace or poignancy, while Seyfried’s trademark tear-brimming eyes may be down to her wooden love interest Christopher Egan’s faux-English accent.
The upside? It’s a significant improvement on director Gary Winick’s execrable Bride Wars.
Letters To Juliet review
Amanda Seyfried heads to Italy to continue her obsession with letters...
What is it with Amanda Seyfried and letters?
More Info
|Available platforms
|Movie