Lethal Company gets truly competitive as patch 47 adds leaderboards for replayable challenge moons, and terrifyingly makes enemies even more lethal

The developer of co-op survival game Lethal Company has released Version 47, and has shared an insight into their plans for future updates.

On January 8, developer Zeekerss took to the Lethal Company Steam page to share the patch notes for Version 47. Although not a huge overhaul for the game, this latest update adds several new features, changes to enemies, and fixes multiple known bugs.

The biggest highlight is the new replayable challenge moons. These moons will have randomly-generated names and starting credits, increased amounts of scrap, and will rotate weekly. If this already sounds good to you, the even better news is that Zeekerss has said that, although they have no idea what moons will be generated in the future, they're sure some will be "crazier than others."

Another new feature is the challenge moon leaderboard which will let you compare the profit you make at the end of each day with your friends. Don't worry though, Zeekerss has said this is less for competition and "more to give us all a shared experience," as well as more seasoned players a challenge.

Further down in the patch notes, you'll find a long list of changes to existing enemies. For example, the Thumper's movement has been reworked to be more consistent and it now speeds up slightly faster after being hit. Other changes have also affected the Bunker Spider, Forest Giant, Nutcrackers, Jester, and more. The rest of the patch notes feature small tweaks and bug fixes.

Elsewhere in the post, Zeekerss says they hope to add "lots of new creatures and map variations" to the horror game in Version 50. This isn't something to expect too soon as we're only on Version 47 at the moment, plus, the developer says they're currently undergoing "big changes" in their life so might not be able to work on updates as quickly as they have previously.