Less than 12 months after the last Disney Plus price hike, subscriptions are getting more expensive again

Ad-free Disney Plus viewing options are getting more expensive alongside a password sharing crackdown and price hikes for Hulu and ESPN Plus.

As of October 12, the ad-free Disney Plus tier in the US will now be $13.99 per month, up from $10.99. The ad-supported version of Disney Plus will remain $7.99 per month. The news comes alongside the company's latest financial results report (via Variety), in which CEO Bob Iger said that the company plans to roll out tactics to combat password sharing "sometime in 2024."

Ad-free Disney Plus prices already went up in December 2022, when the ad-supported tier was introduced. 2022 also saw price increases for Hulu and ESPN Plus, and - surprise! - they're also increasing in price again on October 12. Ad-free Hulu will increase from $14.99 to $17.99 per month, while the basic ESPN Plus plan will go up from $9.99 to $10.99.

That's a lot of number soup, so here's the relevant info in bullet point form.

Disney Plus (with ads) - $7.99 per month (no change)

Disney Plus (no ads) - $13.99 per month (up from $10.99)

Hulu (with ads) - $7.99 per month (no change)

Hulu (no ads) - $17.99 per month (up from $14.99)

ESPN Plus - $10.99 per month (up from $9.99)

Disney Plus and Hulu bundle (with ads) - $9.99 per month (new plan)

Disney Plus and Hulu bundle (no ads) - $19.99 per month (new plan)

Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle (with ads) - $14.99 per month (up from $12.99)

Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle (no ads) - $24.99 per month (up from $19.99)

