Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are teaming up for another new movie

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are reuniting to adapt yet another David Grann book for the big screen.

The rights to The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, Grann's forthcoming non-fiction title, have been purchased by Apple Original films. Scorsese will direct and DiCaprio will star, as is the formula that has done more than well for them in the past.

Wager takes place in the 1740s, when a beat-up boat containing 30 men crash lands onto the coast of Brazil. The men are the lone survivors of a British ship that was chasing a Spanish vessel. However, another boat shows up on the shores of Chile, containing three men who reveal that the other ship was full of mutineers. A trial set by the British Admiralty ensues, and the brutal truth is uncovered.

The news comes just days after Killers of the Flower Moon had its release date pushed to 2023, making it ineligible for next year's Oscars. Killers of the Flower Moon is another period crime drama from Grann, though this one takes place in 1920s Oklahoma and chronicles the serial murders of the Osage Nation. Robert De Niro plays a powerful rancher named William Hale, while DiCaprio is his nephew Ernest Buckhart, and Lily Gladstone is Ernest's wife Mollie. Jesse Plemons plays Tom White, the FBI agent investigating the murders.

Wager has officially entered pre-production, and Flowers of the Killing Moon will premiere sometime in 2023. For more, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies to stream right now.