Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon eyeing 2023 release date

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is looking at a 2023 release, according to a new report. The film stars frequent Scorsese collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, along with Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow, and The Irishman's Jesse Plemons.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Killers of the Flower Moon won't be part of this year's Oscars race. Instead, the "alternative plan discussed" is for the film to premiere at 2023's Cannes Film Festival, with a theatrical release via Paramount to follow. The film will also be streaming on Apple TV Plus.

Variety (opens in new tab) reports that Apple originally set the film for a 2023 release, but after the Will Smith-starring movie Emancipation had its release strategy changed following the 2022 Oscars, "discussions" took place between Scorsese and Apple about shifting Killers of the Flower Moon forward to 2022. But, the publication's sources indicate that the film isn't ready for this year's Oscars race, so the film is now rumored to be looking at a premiere at next year's Cannes, Venice Film Festival, or another event entirely.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann's book of the same name, and takes place in '20s Oklahoma where a series of brutal murders targeting members of the oil-rich Osage Nation take place. De Niro plays a powerful rancher named William Hale, while DiCaprio is his nephew Ernest Buckhart, and Gladstone is Ernest's wife Mollie. Plemmons plays Tom White, the FBI agent investigating the killings.

