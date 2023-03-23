Lego's new open-world driving game launches in just over a month

Lego 2K Drive is a new open-world driving adventure set to release on May 19, 2023, 2K and the Lego group has announced.

Lego 2K Drive takes you to Bricklandia, which is home to several different biomes to unlock and explore. The adventure features a story-mode that will see you try to become the best racer by beating rivals in races and taking part in Grand Brick Arenas with the end goal of earning yourself the coveted Sky Cup by completing races. Outside of races, it also features lots of discoverable side activities, including quests and challenges.

Developed by Visual Concepts, Lego 2K Drive sees your vehicle transform instantly from a Street car to an off-roader and a boat as you move across different terrains. As well as featuring well-known sets of wheels from different Lego themes such as Speed Champions, City, you can build and customize vehicles of your very own in the garage.

As revealed in the official press release, 2K is also collaborating with McLaren to bring a lineup of cars to Bricklandia, including the McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM. The adventure can be played solo, but it also supports split-screen co-op with a pal, or up to six players online. As I can attest from my hands-on experience with the game, the races have similar vibes to Mario Kart, with items to take out other players on the track. The open-world shares similar arcade sensibilities as Forza Horizon.

Lego 2K Drive is set to launch on PC (via Steam and the Epic stores), PS4, Xbox One, and Switch for $59.99/£49.99 and PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for $69.99/£59.99.

