Lego Super Mario pre-order deals and offers

It's not long until the Lego Super Mario pre-orders begin to arrive, so now's a good time to secure your copy; the starter course will be arriving as of August 1 2020. Besides getting your kit on day one, nabbing a Lego Mario pre-order also helps you avoid disappointment if it sells out.

US Lego Super Mario pre-order:

UK Lego Super Mario pre-order:

To get you the best possible deal, we've listed the top Lego Super Mario pre-orders below… all at the lowest prices. Although you can only put down cash for the basic starter set right now, we'll be sure to keep this page updated with any new models that become available as well. For example, the Lego Super Mario expansion sets look amazing. If you haven't already, be sure to check them out.

Designed to recreate the Super Mario video game series in all its glory, Lego Mario figures feature a digital screen that collects coins and reacts to traps or obstacles you put in its way. With that in mind, users are encouraged to create a variety of their own courses inspired by the franchise. Essentially? This is Super Mario Maker 2 in brick form.

As the official press release says, "the new line will let kids experience the playful world of Super Mario like never before. Super Mario will be brought to life in the physical Lego world and new levels of challenge and styles of play will be part of the iconic Lego experience enjoyed by generations".

Want more info? Check out the full details on Lego Mario.

Lego Super Mario pre-order - Starter Set

If you want to get the most out of your Lego Super Mario pre-orders, it's probably a good idea to begin with the Starter Set. This mid-sized kit gets you the digital Mario figure itself, a basic course with iconic features like the green warp pipe, and a nemesis in the form of Bowser Jr.

The important thing here is the Mario figure - this will be used across the entire Lego Super Mario range, and it doesn't seem to be available anywhere else.

We've listed the lowest prices here, and these deals are updated on a daily basis. Pop back every now and then for more offers!

Lego Super Mario Starter Set | $59.99 / £49.99

If you're new to the idea of Lego Super Mario, this is the kit to buy. The Starter Set is the perfect foundation on which to build any collection. It gives you Mario himself (complete with digital eyes and a miniature screen in his stomach), a course filled with iconic elements from the games, and a villain in the form of Bowser Jr.View Deal

Expansions

Now that we're closing in on release day, plenty of expansions have been announced. Ranging from individual blister packs to full sets including Bowser's castle, these kits will be available from August 1 2020.

Anyway, on to the offers. All the deals listed below are taken from the official Lego store website, so you know you're getting the real thing.

Character packs | $4.99 / £3.49

These blister packs include one of 10 collectible characters, ranging from expressive Paragoombas to Bob-ombs. As cute recreations of video game foes many of us grew up with, they're perfect additions to your existing Lego Mario kits or separately on a desk.View Deal

Desert Pokey Expansion Set | $19.99 / £17.99

This may sound like the weirdest Lego Mario set, but it's actually one of the cutest. Alongside Monty Mole and a hammer turntable that can be used by Mario against his foes, it also has an adorable Pokey cactus with the sweetest smiley face this side of the Mushroom Kingdom.View Deal

Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set | $19.99 / £17.99

As the name would suggest, this kit features the most aggressive slab of concrete/stone known to humankind - Whomp. It also includes a P Switch and a lava-themed level, including a little Lava Bubble figure.View Deal

Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set | $29.99 / £24.99

Did anyone else know that Mario had a house? Apparently he does, and it's available via this set. That's not what's important about the kit, though - instead, we should be focusing on the fact that you get a very sweet, very blocky Yoshi as well.View Deal

Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set | $29.99 / £24.99

This set brings us the iconic Bullet Bill - here called Boomer Bill, for reasons quite beyond me. Obviously this one can't fly through the air, so it twirls around on a spinner instead. The kit also includes a Shy Guy figure and Super Mushroom figure, which is very cool.View Deal

Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set | $29.99 / £24.99

The Piranha Plant is another much-loved/slightly annoying part of the Mario franchise, and it's been employed cleverly here - one sits on either end of a seesaw, and Mario gets stuck in a cart between the two. The set also features a Koopa Troopa and Goomba to squash.View Deal

Thwomp Drop Expansion Set | $39.99 / £34.99

A relative of the Whomp block, the Thwomp is infamous for falling on Mario's head and squishing him flat if he's not careful. You can recreate those moments with this set, which takes place in another lava stage.View Deal

King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set | $49.99 / £44.99

This set brings one of the franchise's most beloved and memorable levels to life - the haunted house. Watched over by the creepy King Boo (complete with a teeny crown) and four Swoop bats, it's a kit that's full of personality.View Deal

Guarded Fortress Expansion Set | $49.99 / £44.99

Besides the Guarded Fortress itself (a classic mid-boss stage from the series), this set includes a Piranha Plant, Bob-Bomb, and Koopa Troopa to protect the castle. It's great value for such a large kit, and a good addition to the original Starter Set.View Deal

Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set | $69.99 / £74.99

Mario's loveable sidekicks make their first Lego appearance with the Toad's Treasure Hunt Expansion Set. As well as Toad's house, some rather fetching greenery, and Toad/Toadette, you also get a treasure chest to hunt down and plunder.View Deal