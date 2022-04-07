Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets you fly by beating up young Anakin

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga offers a pretty unorthodox way of letting you get around certain levels.

Targeting children with a lightsaber probably isn't what Traveller's Tales had in mind when transforming the Star Wars universe into lego bricks. But just in case any players attempted to end the likes of young Anakin Skywalker, the developer implemented a mechanic whereby, unlike the game's enemies, children don't burst into tiny pieces when you hit them. This means they can't be killed, but it also doubles as a bizarre timesaving manoeuvre.

Twitter user Red Orb, who clearly isn't a fan of Anakin, shared a video that shows them using Qui-Gon Jinn to attack the youth with a lightsaber. That's surely some dark side behaviour. But as the video demonstrates, thanks to the The Skywalker Saga's combat system, you can repeatedly land blows on Anakin, or other minors, in mid-air without falling to the ground. This allows you to cross gaps that are too big to make by jumping. Red Orb has dubbed their newfound tactic 'Child Flight'.

so, children. at least this child, don't take friendly fire damage, so i found my test dummy. also side note, you can use children to cross large pits and void space. im calling this Child Flight @ddx_exe pic.twitter.com/rkTzSQDNr9April 6, 2022 See more

This flying technique definitely isn't child-friendly but will undoubtedly become a favourite move for speedrunners or those who want an easier route to the exit. It might help you to swiftly get across gaps, but remember, you'll have your conscience waiting for you on the other side.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is enjoying a record-breaking launch. It's currently topping the series' Steam charts and still climbing.

