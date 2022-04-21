Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga enjoys the most successful launch in Lego game history

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has had the biggest launch of any Lego game ever.

Warner Bros. Games announced today that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has set the record for the most successful launch in the history of Lego games. The company shared the news on Twitter, saying, "We've set a new record!!! Thanks to all the players for helping make Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest launch in Lego game history."

Warner Bros. Games gave more details on the game's launch performance in a press release. It sold 3.2 million units globally in its first two weeks, smashing sales records across every platform, region and edition.

The game's popularity isn't all that surprising given the love many have for the Lego games and the Star Wars universe. But it's nonetheless an admirable feat when you consider the vast amount of big-name franchises those iconic blocks have imitated over the years.

The game was on the road to success right from the start, with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seeing a recording-breaking launch on Steam. Its peak player count quickly eclipsed that of every other game in TT Games' Lego series.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga spans the nine mainline Star Wars movies allowing you to unlock and play as over 350 characters. If that's not enough for you, the roster can be expanded with character DLC packs. The most recent of these include familiar faces from Rogue One and a line of retro minifigs.

Justin praised the game in his Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review, saying, "At last, this is the droid you are looking for."