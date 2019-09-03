Lego Star Wars Battles is a new mobile strategy game that draws from the entire saga

There's a new Lego Star Wars game in the works, but this one will be built exclusively for mobile devices. Warner Bros. Interactive, The Lego Group, and Lucasfilm announced today that Lego Star Wars Battles will arrive sometime in 2020.

"We hope players will enjoy the unique combination of LEGO Star Wars with deep strategy in deck building and innovative territory capture by constructing LEGO towers," said TT Games Brighton studio head Jason Avent. TT Games is the team behind tons of Lego franchise games including Jurassic World, Harry Potter, Marvel's Avengers, and many Lego Star Wars titles.

Lego Star Wars Battles will combine all nine core Star Wars films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the acclaimed Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Players can amass a collection of characters (like Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Boba Fett) and vehicles (like AT-ATs and the Millenium Falcon), and unlock iconic settings that span the franchise. Yes, there are also Porgs. The game will be controlled by touch and, based on TT Games' statement, will likely feature a tower defense mechanic - you'll probably have to build and defend Lego towers and capture territories. The game will be free-to-play but will include in-app purchases, so you may not be able to get Kylo Ren riding on Anakin Skywalker's speeder bike right away. The real question is - can I play as Padmé and if so, how many outfits can I buy for her?

"For over 15 years, LEGO Star Wars video games have been offering a unique take on Star Wars, engaging and delighting fans around the world," Vice President of Lucasfilm Games Douglas Reilly said. It looks like more delight is coming our way next year.