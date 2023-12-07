Lego Fortnite launches with more players than every Fortnite battle royale mode combined

Lego Fortnite is upon us, and it seems everyone wants to know what it's all about. With 2.3 million concurrent players as of this writing, the new survival crafting game is already the biggest thing in Fortnite.

The battle royale modes in Fortnite are split across different subtypes for the standard mode, the Zero Build mode, and ranked versions of each. Player counts for all modes are available in-game and on third-party trackers like Fortnite.gg, and as I write this, the four core battle royale modes have a combined concurrent player count of 1,653,158.

Meanwhile, Lego Fortnite has a concurrent player count of 2,312,435 right now. To put that in perspective, only one game in the history of Steam has reached more than 2.3 million concurrents, and that was when PUBG first took the world by storm back in 2018. Fortnite itself only topped three million players in total earlier this year.

Of course, Fortnite's had an utterly massive handful of months. Season OG took the overall concurrent player record above 6.1 million, and an utterly absurd 11.6 million were logged in all at once to see the Big Bang event kick off Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 this past weekend - or, at least, to sit in a queue while the event went down. Two more new games - Rocket Racing from Psyonix and Fortnite Festival from Harmonix - are set to launch within Fortnite this week, so I guess we'll soon see just how much bigger Epic's multiverse can get.

I have no idea if Lego Fortnite can live up to its potential, but I'm hooked on the Tears of the Kingdom-meets-Valheim pitch.