Lego Dune is on the way with an Ornithopter and mini-thee Chalamet

A Lego Dune set based on the new movies is heading our way.

Announced by surprise ahead of the kit's release early next year, the Lego Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter recreates the iconic vehicle from Denis Villeneuve’s reboot in over 1,000 pieces. It also comes with several minifigures – the main players of the story, naturally. It's available for pre-order at the Lego store for $164.99 in the US or £149.99 if you're a UK fan.

Naturally, the Ornithopter will dominate conversation – it's very cool and translates perfectly to Lego. However, what I can't get over is the impressively long lad that is Baron Harkonnen. The minifig is perfectly true to the movie, of course (in which Stellan Skarsgard hovers over everyone like some sort of humanoid worm), but seeing it as in Lego form… well, there's something wonderfully absurd that I can't put my finger on.

Regarding the set, Lego design master Michael Psiaki says that "like fans across the world, we were fully enraptured by the epic Dune when it released – so our return to Arakkis in Dune: Part Two was the perfect opportunity to bring this iconic craft to life in Lego brick form. Builders can now recreate this impressive ship with amazing detail, whether to proudly display or recreate their favourite scenes from the epic Dune saga at home."

You can find out more about the kit below.

Lego Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $164.99 / £149.99 Release date February 1 Ages 18+ Pieces 1,369 Minifigures 8 Item number 10327

This kit weighs in at just over 1,300 pieces and has foldable, functional blades that can "flap or retract with a 180-degree rotation," according the press release. It also features eight minifigures (Paul Atreides/Minithee Chalamet, Lady Jessica, Gurney Halleck, Chani, Leto Atreides, Liet Kynes, Duncan Idaho, and Baron Harkonnen) that can pilot the vessel. Well, not at once. It looks like that cockpit is pretty cramped.

As with so many of the best Lego sets, the Ornithopter comes with retractable landing gear. It'll need a decent amount of display space too thanks to a length of 22in (57cm) and height of 9in (23cm).

While pre-orders are available now at the Lego store (for $164.99 in the US or £149.99 in the UK) You can get your hands on this kit in time for the second movie. It officially launches on February 1 2024.

