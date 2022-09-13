Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reactions are as measured as you'd expect

By Alyssa Mercante
published

Zelda fans are eating good after the latest Nintendo Direct

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was just announced during today's Nintendo Direct, and Zelda fans remain completely normal in response.

The long-awaited reveal of the Breath of the Wild sequel has finally come, bringing with us an official name and a May 12, 2023 release date. The trailer begins by panning across mysterious glyphs on a wall, then cuts to Link pushing open temple doors before diving off the edge of a floating island and into the clouds. We haven't gotten much Breath of the Wild 2 news since the game was first announced back in 2019, so, naturally, fans are going slightly rabid on social media after the official reveal. In a shocking surprise, we got both a release date and a name at the most recent Nintendo Direct, which is certainly more news than we were expecting. 

Some are analyzing the trailer, others the title, while others are just screaming their heads off with excitement. Could Tears of the Kingdom be about a Hyrule apocalypse? Is is pronounced "tears" as in crying or "tears" as in rips? How many people are taking the day off work on May 12, 2023? 

Here are some of the best reactions to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom announcement we've seen so far.

And, bizarrely, a Tears of the Kingdom subreddit (opens in new tab) was made over a week ago, so keep an eye on that if you're looking for more theories and reactions. 

Check out our upcoming Switch games guide to see all the other games coming to the Nintendo Switch this year and beyond.

