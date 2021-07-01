Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player finally opens chest previously thought impossible

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild chest which was once thought unopenable has finally be breached.

The chest in question has been the interest of the Breath of the Wild community for a while. This is obviously not a normal chest when the community found it though, fuelling more interest in getting hands-on with the box.

Doing so was never going to be an easy task though. The chest is located underneath Aris Beach and is not reachable by normal means. Instead, players have to glitch under the map to get at it, and that was just the start.

As noted by Kotaku, the chest only spawns once you get within 60 meters of it, and then players have to get their hands on it within 7 seconds or it despawns by sinking into nothingness. It had been a minor obsession of the Breath of the Wild community and is believed to be the last unopened chest in the game.

The player who finally got the accolade of being the first to open it went to Kleric, who had been trying to get at the chest with the community. They shared a two-minute clip on Twitter showing the process of getting the chest, which is deeply complicated but shows a mastery of the tools Breath of the Wild affords you. It's really impressive stuff.

Let's goooooo!!!!This is the impossible chest, found 80 meters below the ground at Aris Beach, and will despawn after 7 seconds of sinking after loading in.It has never been opened prior to this moment! 😮#BreathoftheWild pic.twitter.com/zKnNPflENOJune 30, 2021 See more

If you'd like to see a more complete recording of the chest's retrieval, Kleric has posted a longer version on YouTube.

And what did they get for this incredible feat of Zelda gaming? Well, just a piece of amber. Sadly there is no secret or magic item here hidden deep away by Nintendo inside.

However, this is an instance where the loot was never the reward. This appears to be simply about the process of getting the chest and solving one of the last mysteries (that we currently know of) in one of the most beloved modern games. For now, Zelda: Breath of the Wild secret hunters can rest a little easier.

