Julia Roberts and Moon Knight's Ethan Hawke find themselves on a hellish holiday in the first official trailer for Leave the World Behind, the upcoming Netflix thriller based on Rumaan Alam's best-selling novel of the same name and produced by former US president Barack Obama.

Written and directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, who previously collaborated with Roberts on his Prime Video series Homecoming, the psychological thriller sees Hawke and Roberts play Clay and Amanda, while Mahershala Ali stars as G.H., the owner of the home they're renting.

In the promo, which you can watch above, the latter gatecrashes Amanda and Clay's holiday with his daughter Ruth (Myha'la) one fateful evening. "We were driving back to the city, and something happened," G.H. explains, noting that the property is his and that he and Ruth need to stay there for a while.

"You want to stay here, but we're staying here?" Amanda replies, as Ruth insists to her father in a later scene that they "have to get them out."

Up until that point, the teaser – set to LCD Soundsystem's 'Oh Baby' – had given off somewhat of a comedy vibe but it's here that things take a turn. Reports of mysterious blackouts start dominating the news, disturbing the families' awkwardly combined vacation, which leads to escalating tensions inside the lavish home.

Kevin Bacon also features in the flick, with his doomsday prepper asking ominously in another scene: "Haven't you been picking up on what's going on out there?"

Leave the World Behind will release in select theaters in November, before premiering on Netflix on December 8. While we wait, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way throughout 2023 and beyond.