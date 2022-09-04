League of Legends spin-off Arcane wins an Emmy

League of Legends' spin-off show, Arcane, has won an Emmy.

The Netflix show – which had been up against big hitters Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, and What If…? – is the first streaming series to win the award for Outstanding Animated Program.

"Honoured doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about winning the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program," the team revealed on the show's official Twitter account.

"Thank you to our incredible team at Riot Games and Fortiche, the Television Academy, and the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible."

Picking up the award, Arcane co-creator Christian Linke said: "Thank you for this. It’s a big deal for us as we come from video games," Linke added (thanks, Deadline ). "It’s been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories so thanks to Netflix who believed in us from the beginning, thanks to Riot Games, who worked on the whole IP… and to all the people that have been with our game and League of Legends for the last 12 years or so who helped make it as big as it is now."

If you're not sure if you know enough about League of Legends to enjoy the show, panic not. GamesRadar news editor Ali reckons it makes the MOBA LoL "more accessible than ever".

"With a decade-long history, more than 150 (major) characters, and enough lore to fill several novels, the world behind League of Legends is nearly as complicated as the game itself," Ali explains in his article, concluding Arcane is the best possible introduction to the world of League of Legends.

And just in case you doubted the show's appeal, it's proven to be so successful that over the summer, Netflix released a five-part behind-the-scenes documentary all about the League of Legends animated series. Bridging the Rift, which is available now via Riot Games’ YouTube channel from August 4, charts the making of the universally beloved series.