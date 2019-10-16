League of Legends is getting console and mobile versions

League of Legends will be coming to mobile and console platforms, Riot has announced. League of Legends: Wild Rift is the name of the port coming to mobile devices in 2020 and to consoles at an unspecified time. It's been 10 years since League of Legends launched on PC, and just in time for the worldwide eSports phenomenon's 10th birthday, Riot is bringing a version to mobile and console platforms tweaked for best performance.

The announcement was made during the League of Legends 10th anniversary livestream, where League's Executive Producer, Michael Chow, made the case for League of Legends: Wild Rift.

"For years, many of you have been telling us that the marquee League PC experience is sometimes tough to fit into your lifestyle which can change from one week to the next, one month to the next, one year to the next. You've also been telling us that you simply can't play League with a lot of the friends you love to game with, just because of their lifestyles and because League takes a long time to learn. So we built a new Rift that you can play on console and mobile."

Essentially, it's the same League of Legends but with adjustments to meet the demands of mobile and console gamers. Chow says matches will be significantly shorter - around the 15 to 20 minute range - and there's a new twin-stick control scheme that should help gameplay feel intuitive. Likewise, the mobile and console versions of League of Legends won't include every champion and skin from the full PC version.

Pre-registration for League of Legends: Wild Rift on mobile is available via Google Play right now, but there's no word yet on which console and mobile platforms will be supported.