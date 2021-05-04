League of Legends: Arcane animated series coming to Netflix gets teaser

The popular multiplayer video game League of Legends is coming to Netflix this fall with an animated series titled Arcane.

Arcane will mark Riot Games' first go at television as they team up with the Paris-based animation studio Fortiche – the same studio is also responsible for several music videos, game cinematics, and other League of Legends advertisements.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new Netflix animated series is billed as an event series that will tell the origin stories of two iconic League champions and the power that eventually tears them apart. Riot’s brief teaser for the series showcases Jinx and Vi, two of the most iconic characters from League of Legends, which has a roster of over 150 characters. You can watch the trailer released by the Netflix Geeked Twitter account.

The world of @LeagueofLegends is coming to Netflix.Arcane drops this Fall. pic.twitter.com/7DJgqHpODMMay 3, 2021 See more

League of Legends was inspired by Defense of the Ancients, a custom map for Warcraft III, Riot's founders sought to develop a stand-alone game in the same genre. Since releasing in October 2009, the game has been free-to-play and is monetized through purchasable character customization. The game is also one of the most popular games in esports.

Director of original animation at Netflix Dominique Bazay said in a statement, "League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom, and we’re thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe Arcane...The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats."

This fall, you'll be able to watch Arcane when it debuts on Netflix. In the meantime, you can check out our picks for the best Netflix shows.